LACONIA — Eleanor "Ellie" "Mimi" C. Jacques, 83, of Gale Avenue, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Aug. 23, with her family by her side.
Ellie was born on Aug. 8, 1940, in Laconia, the daughter of Virginia (Custis) Wiley and Richard Wiley Sr.
Ellie graduated from Laconia High School, class of 1958. She was employed by Bank of New Hampshire for 25 years and enjoyed talking with the customers. Ellie enjoyed going to the ocean and walking the Marginal Way in Ogunquit, Maine, spending quality time with her daughter and granddaughter, playing golf, ping pong, taking walks and sitting by the lake.
She was fashionable and always had to have makeup on. She was a caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She also had her mother’s sense of humor. She will be very much missed by her family and everyone who knew her.
Ellie is survived by her daughter, Martha Rogers; granddaughter, Brittany Hilliard; her sisters, Virginia Lee Sibson and Debby Taylor; and her brother, Richard Wiley Jr. In addition to her parents, Ellie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Raymond Jacques.
There will be no calling hours.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Ellie’s name be made to the Franklin VNA and Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
