Elaine Pellegrini, 84

ASHBURN, Virginia — Elaine (Dargie) Pellegrini, 84, of Ashburn, VA, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022, after an illness that she courageously and gracefully endured for many years. Elaine was born on New Years Eve in 1937, to Daniel and Elizabeth (Tessier) Dargie, in Franklin, NH. Her beautiful life was filled with love, laughter, a close-knit family, and enduring friendships.

Elaine married Charles Pellegrini of Barre, VT, in 1961 and together they welcomed five children and nine grandchildren to the world. They shared a truly incredible and loving bond. Elaine simply adored Charlie, as he did her. Born and raised in Franklin, Elaine made her home there, raising her children at Webster Lake and creating for them a magical childhood reminiscent of her own along the lake’s shore. Her love for Webster Lake and the roots that bound her to it were deeply instilled in her children, forming a connection that remains fast, uniting her family and calling them to come ‘home’ from wherever they’ve roamed.

