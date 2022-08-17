Elaine Pellegrini, 84

ASHBURN, Virginia — Elaine (Dargie) Pellegrini, 84, of Ashburn, VA, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2022, after an illness that she courageously and gracefully endured for many years. Elaine was born on New Years Eve in 1937, to Daniel and Elizabeth (Tessier) Dargie, in Franklin, NH. Her beautiful life was filled with love, laughter, a close-knit family, and enduring friendships.
Elaine married Charles Pellegrini of Barre, VT, in 1961 and together they welcomed five children and nine grandchildren to the world. They shared a truly incredible and loving bond. Elaine simply adored Charlie, as he did her. Born and raised in Franklin, Elaine made her home there, raising her children at Webster Lake and creating for them a magical childhood reminiscent of her own along the lake’s shore. Her love for Webster Lake and the roots that bound her to it were deeply instilled in her children, forming a connection that remains fast, uniting her family and calling them to come ‘home’ from wherever they’ve roamed.
Elaine attended Villa Augustina in Goffstown, NH, through high school. She chose pharmacy as her profession, graduating from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy as one of only two women in her class, an early indication of her intelligence, independence, and determination. Over the years, Elaine continuously studied the highly complex and ever-changing field of pharmacology, achieving professional credentials across four states. Elaine’s career as a stellar and compassionate pharmacist spanned from the family pharmacy in Franklin, to several other retail pharmacies and hospitals, culminating in over 20 years at Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee, FL, before ultimately retiring in 2015.
Once most of their children were grown, Elaine and Charlie spent several years in Montreal, Canada, Manlius, NY, Simpsonville, SC, and Miami, FL, before settling in Tallahassee, FL for over 25 years. In retirement, they relocated to Ashburn, VA to be closer to family.
Elaine was loved and treasured by so many who are now heartbroken at her passing but take comfort in having been forever blessed by her presence. She filled their lives with laughter and joy. Truly all who knew her delighted in her attention, were charmed by her wit, humor, and often amusing pragmatism, and were uplifted by her unwavering kindness. Never one to complain, to judge or begrudge, to see anything or anyone in a negative light, Elaine modeled the best in humanity. She selflessly encouraged, supported, and bettered all those she touched.
Elaine’s charitable nature was ever present. For example, she volunteered with the Visiting Nurses Association in Franklin, NH for many years; she was a member of a Tallahassee knitting group that made comforting garments for those in need; taught catechism at St. Paul’s Parish; and belonged to and supported many benevolent organizations. As a talented and prolific seamstress and knitter, Elaine expressed her creativity and love for her children and grandchildren through making them many beautiful sweaters, hats and socks, and treasured afghans.
Elaine leaves behind her husband Charles Pellegrini; her daughter and son-in-law, Martha and John Marrapese and their two children, Cameron and Colin; her daughter, Mary Pellegrini and her son Daniel Wilkinson; her son and daughter-in-law, Mark Pellegrini and Ellen O’Donnell and their four children, Jackson, Isabel, Myles, and Chloe; her son and daughter-in-law, Miles and Shelley Pellegrini and their two children, Charles and Amelia; and her daughter-in-law, Judy Albanese. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Arnold and Ervene Pellegrini and Richard Pellegrini; and many nieces and nephews. Elaine was predeceased by her beloved son, Matthew Pellegrini, and her cherished brother, L. Daniel (Bobby) Dargie.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Gabriel’s Church. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Elaine may be made to Cure PSP (https://www.psp.org/), an organization focused on curing progressive, neurological diseases.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.