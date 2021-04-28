PORTSMOUTH — Edward Leon Kurowski, 83, of Portsmouth, NH (formerly of Franklin, NH) passed away April 27th.
Ed was born on October 30, 1937 in Franklin, NH, to Walter and Nellie Kurowski. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1955, and immediately enrolled in the US Navy, serving as a radar operator.
Upon returning to Franklin, Edward married Lillian and they just celebrated 59 years of marriage.
They had one son, Martin, who is married to Cristina.
Ed was a Postman, walking the mail route for 30 years and retired at a young age to enjoy golf and his granddaughters.
Ed was a member of the Franklin Lodge of Elks, Franklin Polish Home, Mojolaki Country Club and Lochmere Country Club.
One of the highlights of his life was his son's participation in sports; he coached the Farm team, Babe Ruth and Senior Babe Ruth baseball teams. Ed also coached CYO basketball and football. In later years, his two granddaughters, Amanda and Julia, brought him the most joy, watching them excel in their own sports, as their biggest fan!
There will be a graveside service with the rendering of military honors at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH, Tuesday, May 4th at noon.
For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the directions and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel.
