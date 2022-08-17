June 8, 1952 – August 6, 2022
Edward J. McIntire Sr., 70, passed away peacefully with family by his side in the early evening of August 6, 2022 after fighting a chronic debilitating disease for the past 30 years.
Ed was born in Whitefield, NH, the first child of Leon and Phyllis (Young) McIntire. He grew up in Jefferson, walking the woods and streams, trapping, fishing and hunting was the way back then.
In 1969 his parents moved the family to Laconia in search of work. Ed married Dianne Grammo, the girl of his dreams, while he was still in high school. He graduated from Laconia High School class of 1970. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 1971, their son was born a year later. Ed worked several jobs searching for his niche in life. He entered the New Hampshire Police Academy in 1987 and accepted a position with the Department of Corrections upon graduation. Since Ed seemed to gravitate to jobs that had him caring for others, it was a natural fit for him to work with the sick and mentally ill inmates detained at the NH State Prison. Corporal Edward McIntire retired from the Department of Corrections in 1995 after taking ill.
Ed maintained a positive attitude throughout his life. He didn’t complain about his illness, taking each day he was given as a gift. Ed was quick to laugh or tell a funny story. He loved to cheat at cards and was very apologetic when he got caught. He considered himself an “avid re-loader” even though he never used the ammo he made. He liked to collect antique toys and would read anything he could get his hands on.
Ed loved his family and gained a new reason to fight for life after his grandson, Raymond, was born. He spent many hours making up stories with him, dreaming of space travel and shrinking the family dog with an imaginary ray gun.
Ed is survived by Dianne, his wife of over 52 years; his daughter, Stephanie Place, and grandson Raymond; and his son and best friend, Edward McIntire Jr. He is also survived by his mother, Phyllis McIntire-Higgins; brother, Leon McIntire; sister, Karon and her husband Lionel Thibault.
Per Ed’s wishes there will be no funeral. His ashes will be spread in Jefferson, joining with those of his father and younger brother Ted, who predeceased him.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you give your family a hug and be thankful for the time you have together. Each day is truly a gift.
