Edmund ‘Ned’ C. Beebe Jr, 85 

GILFORD — Edmund "Ned" C. Beebe Jr., died on Saturday, July 22, at Concord Hospital in Concord, He was 85 years old.
Born on June 7, 1938, in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Ned’s long life was enriched by hard work, family connection and community engagement.
Ned was a graduate of The Governors Academy and Hobart College. After a short time working for Beebe Rubber Company, he became interested in real estate and construction. Eventually, he founded Beebe Real Estate and Beebe Construction Company in Hollis. He operated the company for about 30 years, significantly contributing to the development of southern New Hampshire.
On the home front, Ned supported the endeavors of his two boys, Peter and Jonathan Beebe, his two nieces, Teryl Nuckols Scott and Karena Nuckols Higgins; and his four grandchildren, Chellsy Beebe Moll, Christopher Quante, Taran Beebe and Dane Beebe. He was an engaged great-grandfather as well, initiating his great-grandson, Gavin Beebe, into the wonderful world of yappie bugs.
Ned shared his energy and time with his community throughout his life. He understood the value of nurturing and supporting young people. To that end, he served for many years on the board of the Nashua NH Boys and Girls Club, and later as president of the Laconia Boys and Girls Club. He also served on the board of trustees of New England College.
A man of faith, Ned served as a deacon at the Hollis Congregational Church. In later years, he was an active member of both The First Presbyterian Church in Bonita Springs, Florida, and the United Methodist Church in Gilford. He sang in the choir at both churches.
Ned Beebe's dedication to family, community and faith will continue to inspire and uplift those who were fortunate to know him.
Ned was predeceased by his parents, Janet M. Beebe and Edmund Colman Beebe of Naples, Florida; and his sister, Margaret Nuckols of New Canaan, Connecticut.
In addition to his sons, grandchildren, great-grandchild and nieces, Ned is survived by his wife of 61 years, Cynthia Hart Beebe of Gilford.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m., on Sept. 23, at The First United Methodist Church of Gilford, 18 Wesley Way, Gilford.
In honor of Ned’s wishes, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Edmund’s name to the Boys and Girls Club, One Positive Place, Nashua, NH 03060.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
