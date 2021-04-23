MENTOR, Ohio — Edith T. (nee Drouin) Wilbraham, 89, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Salida Woods in Mentor.
Born Jan. 26, 1932, in Laconia, NH, she had been a resident of Lake County, Ohio, for 67 years, living in Willoughby and Mentor-on-the-Lake before moving to Mentor.
Edith was a 1982 graduate of the Willoughby School of Nursing, a founding member of St. John Vianney Church in Mentor and a very proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Her faith and the Marine Corps were very important to her. She was a member of AmVets 109 in Mentor-on-the-Lake, serving as the first female Commander of the Post. Through AmVets, she had also served as a National Officer. Robert and Edith Wilbraham gave both their lives and service to veterans, and were proud to do so, traveling extensively through the U.S. and around the world supporting veterans and veteran’s charities. Edith was also a member of the Willoughby Elks, taught aerobics at the Mentor Senior Center, traveled extensively, loved golf and enjoyed bowling and had been a champion in both sports.
Mrs. Wilbraham had worked as a realtor with Clinger Realty.
Edith was the loving mother of Robert L. Wilbraham Jr. and Patrick D. Wilbraham; cherished grandmother of Danelle Wilbraham, Drouin Healey and Allie Bast; great-grandmother of Archer Healey; and aunt of many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert L. Wilbraham in 1998; daughter, Denise M. Wilbraham in 2012; parents, Valere and Kilda (nee Fillion) Drouin, owners of Ladd Hill Dairy (later Drouin and Sons Dairy), where she grew up; and nine siblings, Dora McEslin, Maurice Drouin, Joanne Shaw, Leo Drouin, Alice Laurent, John Drouin, Rita Flack, Laurent Drouin and Patricia Hollingshead.
Her Funeral will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Family will receive friends from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the Mass at church. (Please meet at the church.)
Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.
To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
