Earle C. Peaslee, 92

SANDWICH — Earle Charles Peaslee, 92, passed away October 11, 2022, at his home in Sandwich.
Earle was born on June 4, 1930, in Sandwich, the son of Earle and Louise (Carter) Peaslee. Earle was a lifelong resident of Sandwich and graduated Quimby School where he met Gretta who was his high school sweetheart. They were wed on August 12, 1951.
He served in the Korean war as a Sergeant First Class in the Army and was discharged with honors. From there he became a business entrepreneur with a penchant for anything with wheels. Over the years he owned log trucks, school buses, coaches, and garbage trucks.
Earle engaged in multiple civic activities. For several years he was a Sandwich Selectman and moderated several town meetings. He was involved with the Sandwich Fair for over 20 years and served as President of the Fair Association for much of that time. He also served as a Trustee at the Meredith Village Savings bank for several years.
Selling his business in 1988, he was fortunate to retire at the tender age of 58. His love of equipment with wheels continued as he owned several RVs, tractors, mowers and UTVs. He enjoyed traveling the country with Gretta in their RV and had a home in Arizona. He was never happier than when he was on one of his John Deere mowers or tractors.
Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Gretta; their children, Garret Peaslee and Brenda (Mick) Czado; grandchildren, Stephanie (Craig) Garofalo, Ryan Czado, Laura (Eric) Geresy, Matthew Peaslee, Trevor (Katrina) Peaslee; and nine great-grandchildren.
In accordance with Earle's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 16 at the Peaslee home at 213 Little Pond Road. There will be a Masonic Service at noon with food and friendship to follow.
Earle had a great passion for the Sandwich Fair and was very appreciative of the care he received from Hospice. Donations and memorials in Earle's memory may be directed to the Sandwich Fair Association, 7 Wentworth Hill Road, Center Sandwich, NH. 03227 or the Hospice program at Lakes Region VNA, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Peaslee family with their arrangements. For more, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.