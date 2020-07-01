LACONIA — Dr. Stewart Stringfellow, 94, of 19 Kinsman Drive, passed away on June 25, 2020, in Laconia, New Hampshire. He was the husband of Denise (Wood) Stringfellow for 60 years.
Born December 7, 1925 in Cumberland, Rhode Island, he was the only child of the late James Stewart Stringfellow and Ruth Mills Stringfellow. He grew up in Hopedale, Massachusetts, where his father was the superintendent of the foundry at the Draper Corporation.
Upon graduation from Hopedale High School in 1944, Stew enlisted in the United States Navy. Under the Navy’s V-12 program, he would attend Brown University and Stevens Institute of Technology before graduating from Princeton University in 1947 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He spent the next five years working at the Draper Corporation as an engineer.
Stew then returned to school in order to pursue his aspiration to become a doctor. He graduated from Cornell University Medical School in New York City in 1957. Following medical school, Stew did his internship at Albany Hospital in Albany, New York. He next went on to Yale-New Haven for a four-year residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Stew then practiced OB/GYN in New Haven from 1962 until 1973. During that time, he was also an assistant clinical professor and associate professor at the Yale School of Medicine.
In 1973 Stew and his family moved to Gilford, New Hampshire, having fallen in love with the region during numerous summer and winter vacations. Stew joined the Laconia Clinic and practiced there until 1979. Thereafter, he practiced at Lakes Region OB-GYN and Lakes Region General Hospital (LRGH) until retiring in 1993. He estimated that he delivered between 5,000 and 6,000 babies during his career. During his time practicing in the Lakes Region, he also held various positions at LRGH, including department chief and chief of the medical staff. Following his retirement, he volunteered at LRGH and served as a trustee of the Canterbury Shaker Village.
Stew had many interests and pastimes over the years, including ice hockey and baseball in his younger days, horseback riding, boating, skiing, tennis, golf and flying. He was also an avid sports fan, particularly of the Red Sox and the Patriots, who eventually rewarded his long-time loyalty and patience.
In addition to his wife, Stew is survived by his son James (Jim) Stringfellow, of New York, New York, his daughter Laurie Stringfellow of Phoenix, Arizona, his son William (Bill) Stringfellow and Bill’s wife Marla Dalley of Laconia, and his granddaughter, Sappho Stringfellow of New York, New York.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so make a donation in memory of Stewart Stringfellow to either the NH Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246 or Caring for Women, 734 North Main Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
WilkinsonBeane is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.