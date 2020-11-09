BRISTOL — Dorothy “Dottie” M. O’Hara, 77, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home after a brief illness. Born in Norwood, MA, she was one of four daughters of Stanley and Anne (Olsavitch) Wiencek. She graduated from Dedham High School in 1960 and later attended school for business study which would come in handy in future years. In 1963 Dorothy married Andrew O’Hara and together they owned and operated O’Hara Plumbing and Heating in Bristol, NH.
The family had summered on Newfound Lake in Bristol for years until 1974 when they made Bristol their permanent home. While assisting with the business, Dottie was given a lifetime membership in the Women’s PHCC. She also spent many summers managing the snack shack at Wellington State Park.
For many years, the family hosted exchange students from other countries and were fortunate later to travel to see many of them in their home countries.
After her children were grown, she worked as an LNA at the NH Veterans Home in Tilton. Dottie was a genuine care giver. She lovingly took interest in each of the residents lives and was loved by all. She was devoted to her faith and an active communicant of Holy Trinity Parish in Bristol. Dottie loved her polish food, bird watching, playing the accordion, and sharing her traditions with those she loved.
One of the greatest joys in Dottie’s life was her family. She loved them and every moment spent with them. Special times were enjoyed at home in Bristol, at their summer home in Newfoundland, supporting her children, grand children and extended family at school, work or play. Her family always came first. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 57 years, Andrew O’Hara, Sr. of Bristol; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Ceena O’Hara Jr. of Bristol; daughter and son-in-law Patricia and Scott Albert of Bristol; and daughter Kathleen O’Hara of Goffstown. Dottie was blessed by the frequent love and presence of her grandchildren Tiela and husband Justin Merwin, Alyssa Albert, Kyle Albert, Calvin Meattey, Hayden Meattey and great-grandson, Jack Merwin. Dottie is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Jeannette and Kenneth Kuske of Wellesley, MA and sister Stephanie Wiencek of Bristol. She was predeceased by sister, Irene Nesteruk, whose special life ended too soon. Dottie’s love of family extended to her numerous nieces, nephews, and their families and to generations of close friends.
Services-To assist in conforming to the latest COVID rules, calling hours for the family will take place from 5-6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11th followed by the public from 6-8 p.m. at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main St., Bristol, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated by Fr. Leo LeBlanc, Thursday, November 12, at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace of Holy Trinity Parish, 2 West Shore Rd, Bristol, NH. Burial will follow at Homeland Cemetery. A gentle reminder to those attending that masks, social distancing, contact tracing are required. Due to current regulations, entry may take a bit longer and we ask for your patience. Those wishing may make donations in Dottie’s memory are asked to share their generosity with Bristol Community Services 24 Pleasant St., Bristol, NH 03222, Lakes Region Community Health & Hospice at https://lrvna.org/donate , or to the NH Special Olympics - Please include “Team Uncanoonuc” in the memo of the donation.
To share a memory or sign an online guestbook, please go to www.emmonsfuneralhome.com.
