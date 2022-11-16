HOOKSETT — Doris (Vincent) Poitras, 83, of Hooksett, died November 13, 2022, at Catholic Medical Center after a period of declining health.
She was born in Goffstown on March 19, 1939, to Andrew and Therese (Gilbert) Vincent. She graduated from St. Marie High School in Manchester and lived in Manchester and Hooksett for most of her life.
Doris’ life was marked by challenges, but she always rose above them. She and a sister were sent to an orphanage for a month when their parents suffered health issues. She had a knack for color and crafts. She won awards in the annual Doll and Doll Carriage Parade competitions held at the city’s playgrounds.
The strength she cultivated when young served her well throughout her life. She fought every challenge with grace and resolve; her health issues never triumphed over her.
When she was younger, she worked in shoe shops in Derry, Manchester and Pittsfield. One of her first jobs was working with her father at the Fleischer Shoe Mill in Manchester.
She married Leo Poitras Jr. in 1957 at Ste. Marie’s Church. The two welcomed their son, Norman, in 1969. Doris became a full-time mother and homemaker, showering Norm with attention, faith and love. Doris worked at The Commodities Market in Hooksett for years and then helped Norman open his shop, the Casual Cape, in Moultonborough. The relationships she formed with customers often turned to friendships and she developed an extended family in the Lakes Region over the years.
She loved traveling with Leo, Norman and Vera, going out for breakfast and taking bus trips to Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Casino. Her faith sustained her, but so did shopping, antiquing and crocheting.
On her 43rd day in the hospital, Doris was asked what she wanted to say to her friends and family who had been praying for her. “I love them all,” she said, her voice raspy but firm.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Leo Poitras Jr., who passed away eight months ago; and three siblings, Lucille Gibson, Jerry Vincent and Norman Vincent.
Doris is survived by her son, Norman Poitras, and his wife Chia-Chi “Vera” Lee of Moultonborough; a sister, Rita LaBrie of Manchester; a close cousin, Sr. Yvonne Gilbert of the Sisters of the Precious Blood, Manchester; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are Sunday, November 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, November 21, at 10 a.m. at Ste. Marie Church, 378 Notre Dame Ave., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris’ memory to a charity of one’s choice.
