MELVIN VILLAGE, NH — Donald W. Chase, 82, of Wauchula, Florida and Melvin Village, New Hampshire peacefully entered into eternal rest on May 2, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Born on October 20, 1937 in Bridgeport, Connecticut and raised in Quincy, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late William David and Elizabeth Chase. Donald married Doris McAloney, his high school sweetheart, and moved to Gilford, NH where they raised their three children.
Don graduated from Quincy High School and attended Franklin Technical College in Boston. He was a member of the Mason’s for 50 years in Quincy and Wolfeboro, NH as well as a member of the Winnipesaukee Yacht Club. Don worked for New England Telephone & Telegraph as a supervisor in equipment installation for over 30 years. Upon retirement, Don and Doris traveled the country in their RV before settling in Wauchula, Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Doris; his son, Paul and his wife Kim of Meredith, NH; his daughter Joanne and her husband Mike Blouin of Rowley, Massachusetts and his daughter Cynthia and her husband Raul Castillo of Alpharetta Georgia. Cherished Grandpa to Samantha, Nicholas, Derek, Matthew and Katie. Along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Chase. Services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to a charity of their choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.