ALTOONA, Fla. — Donald “Don” Stone of Altoona, FL, formerly of West Hartford, CT, and Hernando, FL, passed away August 2, 2021, at the age of 86.
Don was born in Boston, MA on January 30, 1935, to Dr. and Mrs. Melvin L. Stone of Laconia, NH, where he grew up. He graduated from Laconia High School in 1953 and from UNH in 1957. A beloved middle school teacher for 35 years in the West Hartford school system, Don was also an avid golfer and youth athletics coach.
Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lee; two sons, Dr. Brian Stone and Bruce Stone; and five grandchildren, Brendan, Christopher, Amanda, Brett and Lindsay. He is also survived by his sister, Martha Crane, of Laconia, NH, and six nieces and nephews, Kathy, Debbie, Tony, Kelly, Kim and Bobbi.
Contributions in Don’s memory may be made to Cornerstone Hospice of Lake County, FL, or Hospice of Citrus County and The Nature Coast, 3350 West Audubon Path, Lecanto, FL.
Cremation arrangements are under the care of the National Cremation Society and burial in Laconia, NH, will be at the convenience of the family.
