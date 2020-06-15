ALTON — Donald R. Macdonald, age 93, of Old Wolfeboro Road in Alton, died peacefully at home, with his loving family, on June 11, 2020.
Born July 16, 1926 in Lynn, Massachusetts, a son of Arthur and Marguerita (McSweeney) Macdonald, he resided there for years and had resided in Alton, NH for many years.
A WWII Veteran of the United States Navy, he served on the USS Bismarck C45 Aircraft Carrier in the South Pacific.
Donald was a retired Firefighter with the City of Lynn, Massachusetts.
Widower of the late Phyllis Marie (LeBlanc) Macdonald, he is survived by their 5 children: Diane, Joseph, Timothy, Richard and Michael; many grandchildren, great -grandchildren; and sister Rita. Predeceased by 2 sons: Peter and Paul; 3 brothers: Arthur, Barry and Robert; 2 sisters: Maureen and Dwyn.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at New Riverside Cemetery in Alton at 11:30 a.m. by Fr. Robert F. Cole and military honors by the United States Navy. If desired, memorial donations may be made in his memory to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 ST JUDE PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Arrangements by Peaslee Alton Funeral Home, to express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.