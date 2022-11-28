LACONIA — Donald N. Bossey Sr., 86, of New Hope Drive, passed away on Nov. 23, at his home surrounded by family.
Born on Sept. 2, 1936, to the late Raymond and Lucy Horner Bossey, Don lived his early years in Lincoln.
Don was a multi-talented man. He served as a lance corporal in the 18th Rifle Company U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. He was also employed at Manter Oldsmobile Pontiac as an auto body shop foreperson for 40 years, where he made many lifelong friends. In the late '70s, Don built his own house on New Hope Drive, where he planted many fruit trees, Christmas trees, and always had a big, successful vegetable garden. In his early retirement he worked with his sons and grandsons building houses. Don enjoyed traveling with his wife, Fran. They frequently visited his brother Sonny and his wife Nina in Arizona. Together, the couples traveled extensively, including trips to Hawaii, taking cruises to Alaska and the Panama Canal, and going on many other excursions. One of his fondest memories was when he drove his family on a cross country trip from New Hampshire to Arizona, Oregon, and Minnesota. They visited family and stopped at many national parks along the way. Don built and fixed many things in his life but was most proud of the family and life he built with his beloved wife Fran.
Don is survived by his wife Frances Parent, his five children, Donald Jr. of Laconia, Ronald (Chriss) of Florida, Norman (Kathleen Casey) of Laconia, Timothy (Deborah) of Laconia, and Tammy McKenzie (John) of Gilford. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren, Donald and Dustin Bossey, Brooke Jones, Tyler Bossey, Kelly Hecita, Kristen Seager, Craig Jones, Meagan and Logan Bossey, Jasmine Sallies, Aidan and Heather McKenzie; his great grandchildren, Arianna, Maddox, Paxton, Camden, Harper, Wyatt, Tatum, Vivienne. He was happily expecting his 9th great-grandchild in April. He is also survived by his three siblings, sister Alice Bolduc of Laconia, and brothers Gary (Beverly) Bossey of Minnesota and Robert (Kim) Bossey of Meredith. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Raymond of Arizona, and infant sister Sandra.
Donald was a family man in every sense. He shared 66 years of devotion, love, and laughter with his wife, Frances. He was also a loving and incredible father and role model to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who brought him immense pride and joy.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, Nov. 30, 4-6 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St.
A mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m., at Saint Andre Bessette Parish Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave.
Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield St.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.