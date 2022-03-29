GILFORD — Donald 'Don' Arthur Spink, 94, of Belknap Mountain Road, passed away on March 19, at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center in Laconia.
Donald was born on Aug. 7, 1927, in Bellmore, New York, the son of William Spink and Margaret (Allway) Spink.
He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran. He worked as an aviation logistics engineer for McDonnell-Douglas for nearly 30 years, retiring to Gilford in 1993. He enjoyed singing with many choirs over the years, including the “Pemi” and the NH Festival Chorus, as well as in the church choir at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia.
Don collected classical and popular music. He was an avid photographer and birder. Don was a champion of democracy, supporting women’s rights, immigration reform, and LGBTQ rights. His advocacy for human rights was influenced by his meeting with Helen Keller in 1944. Ms. Keller visited an Army hospital where Don was recuperating from surgery that gave him the nation's first artificial elbow joint. She touched his face and, through her aide, told her story of learning to read and write. Her courage and strength of spirit inspired him throughout his life to support the disadvantaged.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Paula (Vorhes) Spink of Gilford. He is also survived by his daughter Susan and her husband Jay Miller, son Rick and his wife Laura, stepson Steve James and his husband Todd Herrmann, and stepdaughter Jennifer and her husband Essam Diab. Other surviving family members include 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Donald is predeceased by his brother Bob and his son Tom.
A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, April 2, at 11 a.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia, 172 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603 Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.