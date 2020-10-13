Donald David Collette of Warren, NH passed away surrounded by his loving family on October 6, 2020 after a courageous brief battle with cancer.
He was born in Lynn, MA., on January 13, 1965 and raised in Derry, NH. He graduated from Pinkerton Academy, class of 1983 and graduated from Plymouth State University, class of 1986, with an associate degree in business. He married Christina on September 13, 1997.
Don worked for Ashland Lumber in Ashland NH for 21 years, forming close relationships with his coworkers who became family. He took great pride in his work. By title he was an Assistant Manager, but was everyone’s go-to guy.
Donald loved his home on the river, and could always be found busying himself with a new project around his property. If he wasn’t, you could find him waving at passersby from his favorite spot in front of his garage. He was generous with his time and his skills, always willing to pitch in to help anyone in need. He had a strong work ethic, which he strived to pass on to his children. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and pets, sharing memories and a cold beer in front of a warm fire. At his best he was a quiet kind-eyed gentleman with an infectious laugh, but those who knew him well would confess he had his moments of being endearingly set in his ways. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Don is predeceased by his parents Paul P. Collette Sr. and Donna J. (Taylor) Collette, and his older brother, Paul P. Collette Jr.
Don leaves behind his wife of 23 years, Christina A. (Simard); a son, Devin S. Lenfest of Londonderry NH, a son, Joseph P. Collette; and daughter, Donna F. Collette of Warren NH; a sister, Valerie (Collette) Geraghty of Bedford NH; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, in-laws, cousins, aunts, and uncles who loved him.
A graveside service will be held in the Saint Joseph’s Cemetery, 448 Donald St., Bedford on Friday, Oct. 16th at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Donate Life America. https://www.donatelife.net/
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematroium in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
