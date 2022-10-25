Diane Johnson

Diane Cook Johnson passed into eternal life on October 19, 2022.
She leaves behind her husband of 43 years, Steve; her son Erik; and her siblings, Cynthia Charpenter and Warren Cook. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Grace Torosian.
Diane grew up on a 10-generation farm in Wrentham, Massachusetts, that was run by her parents, Howard and Albina Cook. She attended Iowa State University where she met and married her husband. Prior to moving to New Hampshire in 1987, Diane worked at a pharmaceutical laboratory, and since moving, she worked at a number of local garden centers and then the Sandwich Library, where she enjoyed greeting patrons. She was also the owner of Soft Touch Farm, a fiber craft business, where she loved teaching needle felting, and she wrote the Sandwich column for the Meredith News, keeping people informed of local happenings while adding her own cheerful observations.
Above all, she was a volunteer in many organizations including 4-H, Garden Club, Women's Club, Christmas in the Village, and Sandwich Fair Association, to name a few. Her selfless generosity shone in everything she did. Diane was also head elf for the Sandwich Community Christmas Tree for many years bringing joy and presents to the children of Sandwich.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Harvest Church at 80 Bean Road, Moultonborough, NH, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Sandwich Community Christmas Tree c/o Sandwich Women's Club, P.O. Box 485, Center Sandwich, NH.
