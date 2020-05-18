LITTLETON — Diana Lee Hawkins, 55, formerly of Laconia, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Littleton Regional Hospital.
Diana was born on May 15, 1964, in Laconia, the daughter of Frank D. and Leevena (Huff) Wallace. Diana attended Belmont Schools. She raised her two children in Laconia.
Diana worked as a nurse for several years at the Laconia State School and St. Francis Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.
Diana enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, and spending time with family. She was always caring for her family and friends.
Diana is survived by her daughters, Morgan Hawkins-Maguire and Madison Hawkins; sisters, Donna Charbonneau and Deborah Wallace; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her twin brothers who passed away as infants, a brother, Thomas A. Simpson, and by her sister, Pamela Reed.
Due to current COVID-19 concerns and CDC recommendations, services will be private.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
