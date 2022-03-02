LACONIA — Dennis W. Goss Sr., 75, of Valley Street, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Dennis was born on October 29, 1946 in Meredith, the son of Morris Goss Sr. and Elizabeth (Weeks) Goss.
Dennis proudly served in the United States Navy. He was a life member of Rod & Gun Club, he loved playing pool and the Poker machines there.
Dennis is survived by his partner of 26 years, Carol Paquin; his children, Shane Goss, Dennis Goss Jr., Heidi Langerbin, Rebecca Weeks, and Felicity Wyatt; his brothers, Michael Goss, Larry Goss, Daryl Goss, and Rick Goss; his sisters, Carol Anderson, Janice Myer, and Terry Aldrich; many grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Dennis is predeceased by his siblings, Morris Goss Jr., Edward Goss, Geraldine Goss, and Jeanne Pietrantio.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Rod & Gun Club in Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
