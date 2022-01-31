Dennis R. Bothamley, 74

LACONIA — It is with extreme sadness we announce the passing of Dennis R. Bothamley on January 27, 2022 at 74 years of age. He was lovingly surrounded by his immediate family.
Denny was born in Sturgis, MI, spending his boyhood on a dairy farm, later attending Michigan State University, then receiving his Master’s of Social Work from Western MI University. He worked in that field 32 years, first for the State of NH, where he wrote the social service’s eligibility management system that is still used, and ending his career at Public Consulting Group, Boston, where he managed consultants who worked nationally on healthcare related to state and federal funds. His last year of work was spent living in London, England, establishing a branch of that company.
Retiring to Laconia on Lake Winnisquam, he served as treasurer of Lakes Region Rotary and also the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia. He was a Water Commissioner for the City of Laconia for many years.
Denny had excellent carpentry skills, and completely renovated five houses. Later he worked with his sons on their homes, and with fellow Rotarians to build, among other things, a ramp for Belknap House and a tepee for Prescott Farms. He golfed, enjoyed boating, skiing, extensive travel and entertaining friends and family, often as the cook. He had interest in, and deep concern about the state of our nation and our environment. Behind his quiet demeanor was the greatest sense of humor, incredible integrity, boundless kindness, and a deep love of his family.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Jeri of 53 years; son Ryan, wife Heidi; grandchildren, Will and Anna, E. Hampton, CT; son Adam, Williamsburg, MA; sister Judy Adams, Nokomis, FL; nieces, nephews and many friends.
The family wishes to thank the members of the Laconia Fire and Police Departments and LRGH for providing excellent services.
A gathering in Denny’s memory is yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Denny's memory to the Juvenal Diabetes Research Foundation at www.JDRF.org would be greatly appreciated.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com. Please leave the family a message in the online guestbook.
