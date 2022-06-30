Dennis Harbour, 74

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Dennis "Ole Bud" Harbour, 74, passed away on June 21, 2022. Dennis was a resident of New Port Richey, FL, since 2015. He and his wife, Cyndi, relocated to Florida for their retirement years, after being lifelong residents of the Tilton-Northfield area.
Dennis was born to Kenny and Mary (Keith) Harbour on August 29,1947, in Laconia, NH. He graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School in 1966, and joined the Army in July of that same year. He served in Korea, and later in Germany, and returned in November 1969. Shortly thereafter, he married the love of his life, Cyndi LaDuke.
Over the years, Dennis always put in a hard day’s work, held many different positions throughout his career, and rarely missed a day of work. Dennis was a lifelong member of the American Legion and VFW. While he enjoyed playing cribbage and fishing, nothing surpassed his love of entertaining friends and family, and enjoying a cold beverage in his garage. His greatest love was being a Pop Pop to his six grandchildren. They would look forward to Saturday morning munchkin deliveries, and never miss an opportunity to receive well-intentioned advice.
Dennis is predeceased by his parents; his wife of 48 years, Cyndi; and his son, Darrin.
He leaves behind a daughter, Jill Ellen Knowlton of Sanbornton, NH; his brother, Wayne of Florida; and his six grandchildren, Gracie, Korrine, Griffin, Gabe, Kalise, and Dexter.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 12 noon at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, with a reception to follow at The American Legion Post 49 in Northfield.
