CENTER HARBOR — Dennis E. Murphy Jr., 79, of Piper Hill Road, died on Nov. 5, at his home, surrounded by loved ones.
Dennis was born on Sept. 9, 1942 in Pittsfield, the son of Dennis E. Murphy Sr. and Viola D. (Hall) Murphy.
Dennis graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1965 with a B. A. in government, and with a Masters in Public Administration in 1971. He served as a New Hampshire state legislator, special assistant to Governor John W. King, Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Labor under Governor Hugh Gallen, and a lobbyist for the State Employee Association and the National Education Association. His last formal position was NEA-NH Executive Director. He held many roles connected with state government throughout his long career.
He was a devoted animal lover. At the time of his death, he had two cats (Toby and J.) and a dog (Lexie). Over the course of his life he was a father to many dogs and cats and loved them all unconditionally.
Dennis was an avid skiing enthusiast and was a ski instructor for many years at Cannon and Loon Mountain. He also loved golf, classical music, and was a great connoisseur of beer.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Anne Bailey; his daughters, Erika Murphy and Meghan Murphy-Lee and her husband, John Lee; and nieces, Maura Murphy, Erin Decato, Kara Murphy and Maia Miller. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Michael C. Murphy.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 12:00 noon - 1:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
A funeral service will follow visitation, also at the funeral home.
The family respectfully requests that masks be worn at these services.
A private burial will take place in the family plot at Floral Park Cemetery in Pittsfield.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
