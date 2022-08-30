NORTHFIELD — David George Prince, 86, of Northfield, passed away on August 17, 2022 with his family by his side at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith.
David was born August 12, 1936, the son of the late William Morris Prince, M.D. and Isabel Manson Prince.
David grew up in Newport, and graduated from Towle High School in 1954. After graduation, he served in the Navy for four years. He was a radar technician flying in P2Vs for many hazardous flights over the North Atlantic. After an honorable discharge, he enrolled in the General Electric Apprentice Program where he earned a journeyman certification. He then went on to earn his Masters degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Hampshire in 1964.
David worked as an electrical engineer for a number of companies before he became a founding member of Summa Four, a company dealing with telecommunication switching systems. He later became a licensed Professional Engineer and started doing consulting work during semi-retirement.
David enjoyed the field of engineering, as well as hunting, working on vintage cars, and taking care of the family farm, which required a lot of tractor time with his beloved ‘Alice’ (Allis Chalmers tractor). He also enjoyed football, which he played in High School and, for one season, as a semi-professional for the Tri-City Chargers in 1972.
David was a devoted father and took great care of his family. He is survived by two daughters, Lisa E. Prince of Tilton and Nancy Manson Prince Manning of Leicester, VT; and son, Martin “Tim” William Prince of Kalispell, MT; his former wife and mother to his children, Patricia Gunther Prince Carter; their seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and his sister, Helen Morris Prince. In addition to his parents, his brother Richard E. Prince and older sister Margaret Morrison predecease David.
He is also survived by his companion of over 30 years, Masako Rollins recently of Northfield.
David expended himself in the care of his family, giving his all to his last day. We honor this good man and the moral legacy he leaves behind.
There will be no calling hours.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
