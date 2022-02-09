TILTON — David Edward Wadleigh Sr, 87, a resident of Tilton for most of his life, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Mountain Ridge Center in Franklin. He was born on May 15, 1934 in Franklin, the son of the late Lewis and Winifred (Hodgdon) Wadleigh.
David was a graduate of Winnisquam High School in Tilton. He loved to farm at his home in Tilton, the L.J. Wadleigh Farm, where he raised beef. He will always be remembered for the service he gave to the town of Tilton. He was employed as the Road Agent for the Town of Tilton for 19 years from 1979 until his retirement in 1998. He also served the town for over 32 years, as a selectman from 2005 until being honored for his six years of service in 2011. He served on the LRPC from 2008-2009, budget committee from 1999-2002 and was a sewer commissioner from 1999-2015. When he served, although he was a quiet man, he was often referred to as "a living legend," and "everyone listened when he had something to say."
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Barbara Ann (Crouse) Wadleigh; two daughters, Becky Senna and Elaine Small; sons, David Jr., Jay and John Fletcher; brother, Nick Wadleigh; sister, Sara Aylesbury; and his companion, Barbara Puffinburger.
His family includes his three sons, Frank Wadleigh and his wife Melanie of Northfield, Jim Wadleigh and his wife Tina of Tilton and Fred Wadleigh and his wife Lynn of Messa, Arizona; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; his brother, Ben Wadleigh of Tilton; his sister, Julia Dyker of TN; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for David will be held on Sunday May 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in Park Cemetery in Tilton.
Memorial donation in memory of David may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information or to leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.