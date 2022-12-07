David E. Goss

David E. Goss

David Edward Goss, 75, passed from this world into the next on November 21, 2022 from renal failure and other complications. His journey began April 15, 1947 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of Eugene and Vera Goss. As the family relocated, he attended schools in Key West, Florida and Brunswick, Maine, and later in Manchester New Hampshire. He worked at Maine Medical Center in Portland, at Concord NH as a Cardio Tech, and later moved to Peterborough New Hampshire, working at Monadnock Community Hospital.

David was the Dad of two beloved sons, Damon Goss of Wentworth, New Hampshire and Derek Goss, who passed in 2018.

