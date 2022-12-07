David Edward Goss, 75, passed from this world into the next on November 21, 2022 from renal failure and other complications. His journey began April 15, 1947 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of Eugene and Vera Goss. As the family relocated, he attended schools in Key West, Florida and Brunswick, Maine, and later in Manchester New Hampshire. He worked at Maine Medical Center in Portland, at Concord NH as a Cardio Tech, and later moved to Peterborough New Hampshire, working at Monadnock Community Hospital.
David was the Dad of two beloved sons, Damon Goss of Wentworth, New Hampshire and Derek Goss, who passed in 2018.
When David's Dad was transferred to Hawaii, the younger Goss family decided to move there also. While there, David set up several small businesses such as One-Day Sewing and Dry Cleaning, (which also served the U.S. Army), and he also started Hawaii's first Paintball Pro Shop. He invented the Battle Dress Uniforms Patch, and "Bus Pal" which helped people traveling via bus from Hawaii's North Shore to Waikiki.
David traveled extensively — to Japan, Korea and Africa, and to most countries in Europe. After 16 years in Hawaii, David moved to Beijing, China. After leaving China, he settled in Deland, Florida, later moving to New Hampshire in 2018.
David will be missed by his fellow church members at United Baptist Church, friends at Lake Village Apartments, his son Damon, his former wife Sophia Huang, and his close friend and caregiver Gayle Sargent.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.