ASHLAND — David A. Barney, 73, died at his home on Feb. 16, 2019, following a period of declining health.
He was born in Plymouth on Sept. 2, 1945, the son of Leon and Alice (Bruce) Barney. David was a lifelong resident of Ashland, attended the Ashland Elementary School, and graduated from Ashland High School in 1964.
He operated the family business, Barney’s Market, before going on to work at Amatex in Meredith. He also worked for many years for IPC in Ashland as a precision machinist.
David was an active member of the community. He was a member of the Ashland Fire Department as an EMT firefighter. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Holderness. He was very involved in sports, from coaching Little League and Babe Ruth baseball to assisting with the Ashland High School baseball team. He was also part of the line crew at Plymouth High School for its football team for many years. Throughout his life, David enjoyed many different activities, including playing softball, golfing, hunting, fishing, bowling, and playing darts. As much as he loved what he did; he chose to watch his grandchildren play their sports and teach them everything he could. His final days were spent surrounded by his family and his dogs that he loved so much.
He was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Susan; his parents; and brothers Dick Bruce and John Barney.
He is survived by his daughter, Ann Barney, of Ashland; his grandchildren, Casey and Alicia Barney, both of Ashland; his sisters, Sally Coutu of Plymouth, Janet Nelson of Plymouth, and Alice Anderson of New Hampton; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Avenue, Ashland, from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be a celebration of life at the Elks Lodge in Holderness on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. Burial will take place at Green Grove Cemetery, Ashland, in the spring. For more information, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
