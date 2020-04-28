CAMPTON — Darlene E. Brill, 83, of Campton, NH, died April 26, 2020. “Dee” Brill, daughter of Harold and Leone Edgell, loving wife to William N. Brill, Jr. passed away in her home after a long battle with kidney disease.
Dee was born in Plymouth, NH and graduated from Campton Elementary School, Plymouth High School and from Plymouth Teachers College, class of 1958.
Dee worked as a teacher and at Plymouth State for more than 40 years until her retirement in 2014. She was passionate about helping others and was a year-round “Santa” in her red Mustang. Dee’s love of cars began from time spent in her Dad’s garage, and perhaps the only thing she loved more was decorating her house for the holidays.
In addition to spending time with friends, Dee loved travel, the Boston Celtics, musicals, dancing, and a good pair of shoes! She was known for her unabashed opinions and remained in the driver’s seat until the very end.
Her husband of nearly 50 years, Bill, and niece Kim Kelly and nephew Karl Kelly survive her. Her great-nephews, Nathan MacBeath and Robby Kelly, and great-nieces Natalie MacBeath and Becca Kelly also survive her. Her sister, Linda Kelly and great-nephew Jimmy Kelly predecease her.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth, on Thursday, June 25th from 5 to 9 p.m. Burial will be held in the Blair Cemetery, Campton, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to New Hampshire Food Bank, 700 East Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, NH 03109 or call (603) 669-9725.
Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
