LACONIA — Daniel L. Makely Jr., 73, died at Massachusetts General Hospital on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
Daniel was born on October 11, 1948 in Albany, NY, to the late Daniel L. Makely Sr. and Phelena (Wood) Makely.
Dan graduated from New England College with his bachelors in education He then furthered his education receiving his Master’s Degree from Plymouth State College.
He was an elementary school teacher in the Shaker Regional School District for 35 years. He was the coordinator for the Math Team at Belmont Elementary School. He was an active member of the Congregational Church in Laconia and part of the Parish Community. Dan loved anything to help others out, and spent a lot of time with his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling to New York and spending time with his family there.
He is survived by his son, Daniel L. Makely III and Hilirey Makely of Laconia; stepchildren, Jo Anne Page of Seabrook, Tommy Paquette of Texas, Lynne Paquette, of Laconia, Andrea Chin of Laconia, and William Paquette of Laconia. He also leaves his grandchildren, Gavin and Gracie Makely of Laconia; step-grandchildren, Christopher Kevlin of Brooklyn, NY, Giuliana Kevlin of Laconia, Isabelle Kevlin of Warwick, NY, and Drea Chin of Laconia.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Laconia, 69 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
