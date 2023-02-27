L W Packard & Company

L W Packard & Company

GILFORD — Daniel L. Brown, longtime resident of Gilford, died at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The cause was cardiac arrest.

Dan was born in 1941 and grew up in Greenfield, Massachusetts. He attended Vermont Academy and was a graduate of Middlebury College. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army in in Germany and France. In 1973 he married Carolyn Pratt Humphrey, who predeceased him. He is survived by his niece, Caroline Adams; his grand-nephew, Orestes Brelin; and his sister-in-law, Jane Humphrey Adams, all of Portland, Oregon.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.