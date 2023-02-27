GILFORD — Daniel L. Brown, longtime resident of Gilford, died at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The cause was cardiac arrest.
Dan was born in 1941 and grew up in Greenfield, Massachusetts. He attended Vermont Academy and was a graduate of Middlebury College. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army in in Germany and France. In 1973 he married Carolyn Pratt Humphrey, who predeceased him. He is survived by his niece, Caroline Adams; his grand-nephew, Orestes Brelin; and his sister-in-law, Jane Humphrey Adams, all of Portland, Oregon.
Dan spent his working life managing manufacturing organizations, both within and outside the United States. He worked for the Kendall Company in Barnstable, United Kingdom, and for the Victoriaville Hockey Stick Company in Quebec. He retired in 2007 from L. W. Packard & Company in Ashland.
Dan and Carolyn were ardent sailors who spent many days on Lake Winnipesaukee in “Salut,” docked in Gilford. In the winter they could be found most days skiing at Gunstock. In the spring and fall they often visited Carolyn’s family house in Maine. They traveled the world, especially the Andes and the Himalayas, and also off-beat places like Greenland and Kyrgyzstan. They were devoted dog owners who especially loved golden retrievers as companions; their last, Piper, survives him.
His family wishes to thank the many caregivers in the Gilford and Laconia area who have helped Danny this past year, especially the Central New Hampshire Visiting Nurses Association and Live Free Home Health Care.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
