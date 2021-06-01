FRANKLIN — Daniel D. Jardin, 88, of Franklin, NH, passed away at his home Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was lovingly cared for by his wife of 38 years, Joann (Koczi) Jardin and their son, Jay Terry.
Dan was born in Madeira, Portugal, February 1, 1933, the youngest of eight children born to Antonio and Isabel Jardin, and served in the US Army during the Korean War.
He deeply loved his five children, 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, his many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and his dear friends too numerous to count.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Danny Jr., who passed away December 29, 2018.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Veterans Administration for their expert guidance and assistance navigating various issues over the last year of Dan's life, as well as to the staff of Franklin VNA Hospice for their kind and compassionate care through Dan's final weeks.
In accordance with Dan's wishes, there will be no services. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.