DANBURY — Crystal L. Hodgdon, 36, died Friday, February 18, 2022. She was born on February 21, 1985 in Franklin, the daughter of Howard and Theresa (Bixby) Hodgdon. Crystal grew up in Alexandria and graduated from Newfound Regional High School. She worked as a waitress at the Andover Pizza Chef and the Blackwater Dam Café in Andover.
Crystal’s greatest love was for her son, Dylan. Together with her family, she enjoyed camping trips and days at the beach.
She is survived by her parents of Alexandria; her son, Dylan Strahan of Alexandria; brother, Jeremy Hodgdon of Alexandria; maternal grandfather, Richard Bixby of Bristol; uncles and cousins.
Services-A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. at 317 Danforth Brook Rd., Bristol. All are welcome to attend.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com
