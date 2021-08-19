DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, Ariz. — Craig S. Laramie, 61, passed away on July 10, 2021 at his home.
Craig was born on July 14, 1959, in Laconia, the son of Ronald Laramie and the late Roberta “Betty” deHaven.
Craig was raised and schooled in Laconia, graduating from Laconia High School in 1977. He excelled in his studies and went to NYC — Flushing Meadows, as an exchange student in his junior year. He was active in the hockey, baseball, and football teams throughout his youth. Craig also enjoyed the beautiful lakes and mountains that the Lakes Region has to offer. He loved boating and water skiing every chance he could. He was an avid motorcyclist and worked at Irwin Marine.
After high school, Craig joined the United States Army. He was stationed in Korea and learnt the Korean language in six weeks.
Craig moved to Arizona in 1985, where he resided for the last 40 years. He made many wonderful friends in Arizona, who affectionately called him “Stumpy” and became his extended family. He was a self-employed construction worker for over 40 years. His craftsmanship was exquisite, plus he was a capable plumber and electrician, all self-taught.
Craig had a unique personality and he will be remembered for his bright mind, his friendship, his quick wit, and his friendly smile.
Craig is survived by his dad; his sister, Deb Tonini and her husband Tony; his brother, Art Paquet; stepdad, Frank deHaven; his nieces and nephews, Kyle & Courtney Waterman, Meghan & Zachary Laramie, and Allie & Ben Paquet; his great niece, Danika Carignan; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In addition to his mother, Craig was predeceased by his stepmother, Linda Laramie; his brother, Rob Laramie; his grandparents, Armand and Phyllis Laramie, Roland and Edna (Golden) Biron, Bob “Red” and Gerry Provencal; and his niece, McKenzie Paquet.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Craig’s life will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Elks Lodge #876, 17 Sugarbush Lane, Gilford, NH 03249.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Craig’s name be made to Nations Finest, 600 East Gurley Street, Suite F, Prescott, AZ 86301, or online at www.nationsfinest.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
