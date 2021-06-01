SAGA,PRE BEACH, Mass. — Colin James Crowley, 20, of Sagamore Beach, MA, passed away on May 25, 2021. He was the only son of Kim and Robert Crowley, also of Sagamore Beach.
Born on December 26, 2000, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Colin went to school in Bourne, making numerous friends along the way and played many sports. In high school he proudly played both lacrosse and football for the Bourne Canalmen, and when not on the field, he could be found in his beloved neighborhood of Sagamore Beach, often at Clarke “Park” with his friends. After high school he enrolled in Cape Cod Community College, where he recently graduated with an Associates Degree in Liberal Arts. Hardworking and dedicated, he became a well-loved chef at the local Whaleback Restaurant in Sagamore, where patrons and staff alike admired his work ethic, witty humor, warm smile, and delicious food.
He is predeceased by his mother, Kimberly (Breen) Crowley, and grandfather, Robert Crowley, also of Sagamore Beach.
He is survived by his father, Robert; his younger sister, Breanne; his grandmother, Kitty Crowley, and uncle, Tim Crowley, of Sagamore Beach; and grandparents Bill and Judy Breen of Alton, NH. He is also survived by his aunt, Shirley Breen, and cousins, Ashley Breen and Shelby Saunders, all of Plaistow, NH; and long-time girlfriend, Kalli Conway, also of Sagamore Beach; along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Services will be held at Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home in Bourne. Visiting hours are Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, June 4, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., with burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bourne.
