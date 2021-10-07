Claude Cormier, 80

CENTER SANDWICH — On Thursday, January 21, 2021, Claude Cormier, born in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, long-time resident of Center Sandwich, NH, passed away peacefully from injuries due to a fall. He had just turned 80.
He was the darling son of the late Séraphine and Louis; beloved husband of Claudette Cormier for over 60 years; devoted father of Jean Cormier (Christine), David Cormier (Ann Marie), and Daniel Cormier (Christine); loving brother of Richard Cormier (Rosaline), late Zella Landry (late Arthur) (late Gérald), late Armand Cormier (late Aurélia), late Gérald Cormier (Rose), late Aldérice Cormier (late Doris), late Emery Cormier (Doris), late Sister Irène, and late Norma Gautreau (late Arthur); cherished pèpère (grandfather) of Michelle Cormier, Adrianne Cormier, Monique Cormier, Rachelle Cormier, and Eric Cormier; and adored grandpèpère (great-grandfather) of Aiden and Kaia McGonagle.
As a Master Carpenter and entrepreneur, Claude ran his own business building beautiful homes across Massachusetts. A true outdoorsman, he was an avid hiker, hunter, and fisherman who found great friendship and joy with the Over the Hill Hikers Club of Center Sandwich, NH.
With unrelenting love, Claude cared for and doted on his wife Claudette in the New Hampshire home he built himself for them — Claude and Claudette were made for each other.
Family and friends will remember Claude’s life at a graveside service on Saturday, October 16th at 11 a.m. at Vittum Hill Cemetery in Sandwich, NH (take Whittier Hwy. Rt. 25 to Vittum Hill Road in Center Sandwich, NH; cemetery is .5 mile on left).
