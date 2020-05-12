HOLDERNESS — Clarence Earle Coursey, 89, of Holderness, died on May 8, 2020 at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, after a period of declining health.
Born in Beebe River, NH on August 16, 1930, he was the son of Clarence R. and Nettie (Leach) Coursey. Earle grew up in Beebe River and has been a resident of Plymouth and Holderness area all his life. He attended the Beebe River School and Plymouth High School.
Earle went on to work at Draper Corporation, Dings Esso Service Station, Pease Motors, Deming Chevrolet, worked for 10 years as a salesman for Sanel Auto parts and owned and operated Midtown Texaco, all in Plymouth. Earle owned and operated, with his family, Guinan’s Sports Center for 26 years, with shops at Tenney Mountain and Waterville Estates. He also owns and operated the office and retail building at 2 Post Office Square, Plymouth.
Earle was a member of the Olive Branch Masonic Lodge for sixty-four years, and the Holderness Community Church. Earle also had his private pilots license and enjoyed talking about his many flights over the White Mountains.
Earle was predeceased by his brother, Charles Coursey and his sister Frances O’Shea.
Earle is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years, Betty J. (Wilson) Coursey; his children, David Coursey and his wife Joan, Deborah Callahn, Robert W. Coursey and his wife Shelly, Steven R. Coursey, Susan E. Coursey; eight grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; his sister, Barbara Currier and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Plymouth. The Rev. Christopher Drew, pastor of the Holderness Community Church will officiate.
Memorial donation may be made to the NH Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246 or https://nhhumane.org/donate
Mayhew funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
