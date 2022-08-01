ALTON — Christine L. Sanborn passed away January 13, 2022, at the age of 96.
Christine was a lifetime resident of Alton and member of the Alton Community Church. She was a beloved kindergarten teacher, an active member of the Sunshine Club and various other organizations in the area.
Christine is predeceased by her three brothers, Vernon Sanborn and wife Kathleen, Stanley Sanborn and wife Patricia, and Harold Sanborn and wife June. She leaves behind a sister, Mary; 11 nieces and nephews and their families.
A memorial will be held Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the Alton Community Church on Church Street in Alton.
