FRANKLIN — Chris passed away peacefully at home in Franklin on June 22, 2022. He was born on March 10, 1964 in Boston, MA, he grew up in Hudson. Chris was the son of Clinton Melvin Weaver Sr. and the late Ann Marie (Sullivan) Weaver.
Chris was a big guy with a big heart, he cherished his two daughters, his grandchildren were the light of his life. He was adored as the favorite fun uncle of his nieces and nephews. He had the best sense of humor, an infectious smile combined with a warm, spiritual nature that touched everyone he met. Chris was known widely as “the big guy,” “the big teddy bear,” and “the gentle giant.” His personality was perfectly suited for the hospitality industry that was his chosen career, he had a way of making each person he met feel special and became everyone’s favorite bartender.
Chris was an exceptionally gifted carpenter, frequently offering his assistance to family and friends. Chris had a love to travel, he’d just recently returned from an extended trip to Australia to spend time with his daughter and her family. He loved riding his motorcycle with his brothers, rooting for his local sports teams and generally enjoying life in his beloved lakes region.
Chris is survived by his daughters, Alexandra, 32, her husband James Tierney of Waga, Australia and their children, Thomas and Chloe, and his youngest daughter, Kate Weaver, 16, of Auburn.
In addition to his father, Melvin Weaver, he leaves two brothers, Clinton Weaver and William Weaver; two sisters, Ellen Weaver and JoAnn Grugan. His nieces and nephews, Kate Cappella, Jimy Weaver, Patrick Weaver, Kelly Grugan, Jonathan LaPrade, Kyle Grugan, Jessica Enquist and Amanda Weaver. Chris leaves many very loved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral home, 143 Franklin St in Franklin, NH.
Further information regarding graveside service and Celebration of Chris’s life will be updated at https://www.neunfuneralhomes.com/. An online guestbook is also available on the website.
