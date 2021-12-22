Cheryl M. Kipreotis, 67

Cheryl Marie (Dame) Kipreotis, 67, passed away at home, on Sunday December 5th, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born February 26th, 1954 in Laconia, NH, to the late Archie and Marion Dame.
Cheryl was a 1972 graduate of Laconia High School. She went on to pursue her artistic abilities at Huron University, Plymouth State and Southeastern Academy. Her love for the northeast brought her back home where she enjoyed spending time at the ocean and in the mountains. She devoted her life to her faith in Jesus Christ and to always helping others, especially through baking. Cheryl enjoyed sharing her love of cooking with the many ministries in the area, most recently her home church, Faith Alive Christian Fellowship in Laconia, and The Sanctuary in Gilford. Anyone who knew Cheryl, knows she was very dependable, always giving and usually running late, her family joked that she’d be late to her own funeral… alas she fooled us all. The world seems less bright without her in it, but heaven shines brighter now.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, William Kipreotis; her son, Joshua Clark and his wife Laura; her daughter, Emily Clark; her two granddaughters, Taylar Cotnoir and Amelia Clark; her sisters, Cindy Ferland, Sandra Dame, Patti Sullivan; and her brother, Michael Dame; her nephews, nieces, extended family, and close friends: her beloved cats Fuzzbutt and Katie and her canine protector Cecee.
A celebration of life will be held Faith Alive Christian Fellowship in Laconia, NH, at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Cheryl’s memory may be made to The New Hampshire Humane Society or your local pet recovery center.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
