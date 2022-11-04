SAVANNAH, Georgia — Charlotte Pennington Telgener "Penny," of Savannah, Georgia, passed away peacefully the morning of October 29, 2022, after a fight with cancer.
Charlotte was born in 1932 and spent most of her youthful years in Sandpoint, Idaho, a small town in the northern panhandle of that state. While attending high school she met John Telgener whom she married following their graduation from the University of Idaho. Penny was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and attained a Bachelor of Science degree, Home Economics. Following graduation, she and her husband relocated to Connecticut where they began 68 years of happy married life.
Penny remained active in her sorority, church and community affairs, is a PEO member, became a proficient downhill skier, loved golf and playing bridge with her dear friends. Charlotte, following her husband’s retirement from Pratt and Whitney, later relocated to the Landings in Savannah, and more recently they had become residents of the Marshes of Skidaway.
She always loved to travel and was fortunate to visit many parts of the world together with her husband, and loved the many memorable years spent at the family’s New Hampshire lake home. Her most cherished role was being grandmother to her four loving grandchildren. Penny was a long-time member of the Skidaway Island United Methodist Church.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Charles A. and Dora Bruns Pennington of Sandpoint, Idaho.
Charlotte is survived by her spouse, John Telgener; their two loving sons and their spouses, Richard John (Deborah) and Steven Charles (Patty), all of Golden, Colorado; grandchildren, Christopher of Yarmouth, Maine, Jonathan of Evergreen, Colorado, and Liam and Anna of Golden, Colorado.
A memorial service will be held at Skidaway Island United Methodist Church on December 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow at the church.
