Charlotte P. Telgener

SAVANNAH, Georgia — Charlotte Pennington Telgener "Penny," of Savannah, Georgia, passed away peacefully the morning of October 29, 2022, after a fight with cancer.

Charlotte was born in 1932 and spent most of her youthful years in Sandpoint, Idaho, a small town in the northern panhandle of that state. While attending high school she met John Telgener whom she married following their graduation from the University of Idaho. Penny was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and attained a Bachelor of Science degree, Home Economics. Following graduation, she and her husband relocated to Connecticut where they began 68 years of happy married life.

