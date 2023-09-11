Charles W. Kuehn, 92 

MEREDITH — Charles William Kuehn Sr., 92, died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on Sept. 1, at Forestview Manor in Meredith.
Charlie was born on Feb. 23, 1931, in Jamaica, Queens, Long Island, New York. Charlie grew up with his older sister, Elaine, and his industrious hardworking parents, Charles and Louise Kuehn. Charlie was an exceptional all-around athlete who excelled in just about every sport. He was frequently featured in local newspapers for his accomplishments in basketball. He attended the First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica, New York, where he met his future wife, Paula Anne Reifenberger, when they were 13 and 15. They recently celebrated 68 years of marriage on March 20. Charles graduated from Jamaica High School and attended Lafayette College in Pennsylvania as a Physics major and joined the U.S. Army ROTC. He was class president of his fraternity, Phi Delta Epsilon.
After graduation in 1955 he married Paula and the couple moved to Virginia where he served in the U.S. Army for four years during the Korean War in Washington, D.C. Upon separation from the service, he moved back to Long Island to raise a family and go into engineering where he worked on sonar equipment for the military with Sperry Gyroscope.
Charles was a devoted husband, father and grandfather to his family. He loved making and giving presents to his children and grandchildren. Charlie enjoyed a variety of hobbies from woodworking to fishing. He was an outdoor enthusiast, ran three marathons, obtained his pilot’s license and built additions to his Long Island home and summer home at Keewaydin Point in Wolfeboro, and completely built his retirement home in Center Sandwich. He and Paula retired to Center Sandwich in 1990 to continue their adventures in the beautiful White Mountains. He was very active in the community with his volunteer work at the Children’s Center, helping them with building repair work. He was a member and officer of the Over the Hill Hikers group that traversed all the many peaks and trails throughout New Hampshire. He loved to play golf, tennis and ski in the winter.
Charlie and Paula especially enjoyed many years of traveling around the country in their RV to many of the National Parks and State Parks. His favorite being the Big Bend in Texas. He was a cowboy at heart and loved reading and watching westerns. Charlie will be remembered for his fun-loving and lighthearted personality among his peers. He loved to organize groups and his last great testament was the Men’s Breakfast Group he organized for every Wednesday at the Village Kitchen in Moultonborough. The group is still ongoing strong with new members joining all the time.
Charlie will be missed dearly by his family and friends and especially his wife, daughter and son. He was a good man who lived every moment to the fullest even in the most difficult last few years of his life when he lost a great deal of his mobility. He was an inspiration to all.
Charles is survived by his beloved wife, Paula (Reifenberger), and his devoted children and grandchildren, daughter, Beth A. Dunn and John of Laconia; granddaughter, Emily R. Bateman and Thomas; his son, Charles W. Kuehn Jr. and Karen of Northport, Long Island; and grandchildren, Amelia G. Kuehn and Bryce A. Kuehn. He is also survived by the children of his deceased sister, Elaine Hanson and late Oliver; his niece, Lori Hanson and niece Ellen Bernabo and Gene; grandnephew and niece, Gregary Bernabo and daughter, Anaya, Jennifer Williams and Don, and children Kellen, Bryce and Austin; his deceased nephew, Wayne Hanson and surviving, Cathy; grandnephew and niece, Matthew and Katherine. Other surviving family members include Paula’s sister, Barbara Hudelson and late Bob; nieces, Heather Ryan and late Tom, grandnieces, Megan and Karen; niece, Karen Saunder; grandnephew and niece, Danny and Julie Ann; niece, Pam Wholey and Doug; grandniece and nephews, Katelyn, Kevin and Craig.
Charles is predeceased by his father, Charles W. Kuehn and Louise Mary (Bochman).
A service will be held upon the parting of his beautiful wife, Paula. A memorial will eventually be held in the Methodist Church in Center Sandwich, and they will be buried beside each other at the Baptist Church in Center Sandwich.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Audubon Society and the Nature Conservatory.
