Charles W. Kuehn, 92

MEREDITH — Charles William Kuehn Sr., 92, died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on Sept. 1, at Forestview Manor in Meredith.

Charlie was born on Feb. 23, 1931, in Jamaica, Queens, Long Island, New York. Charlie grew up with his older sister, Elaine, and his industrious hardworking parents, Charles and Louise Kuehn. Charlie was an exceptional all-around athlete who excelled in just about every sport. He was frequently featured in local newspapers for his accomplishments in basketball. He attended the First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica, New York, where he met his future wife, Paula Anne Reifenberger, when they were 13 and 15. They recently celebrated 68 years of marriage on March 20. Charles graduated from Jamaica High School and attended Lafayette College in Pennsylvania as a Physics major and joined the U.S. Army ROTC. He was class president of his fraternity, Phi Delta Epsilon.

