CAMPTON — Charles M. Piper Jr., 90, of Campton, died August 19, 2021, at Speare memorial Hospital, in Plymouth.
Born in Campton on September 6, 1930, he was the son of Charles Madison Sr. and Blanche (Avery) Piper.
Charles grew up in the Campton, Plymouth area and was a graduate of Plymouth High School. He resided in the Campton, Plymouth area most all his life and had resided in Laconia, Lakeport and Gilford, NH.
Charles worked for many years at the former Scott and Williams Company, in Laconia and for over 40 years for Plymouth Furniture Company, in Plymouth, NH.
Charles was a past member of the Laconia Elks Lodge #876.
Charles was predeceased by a granddaughter, Jennifer Bullock.
Charles was survived by his wife of 71 years, Lillian A. (Randall) Piper of Campton, his children, Raymond G. Piper of Plymouth, Marlene R. Cousineau of Zephyrhills, FL, a grandson, several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, a brother, Arthur A. Piper of Plymouth, sisters, Blanche Boyce of Thornton, Ethel Hobart of Utah, Nieces, and nephews.
Calling hours will be held in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Monday, Aug. 30 from 4pm to 6pm. A graveside service will be held in the Blair Cemetery, Blair Bridge Road, Campton, on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 11am. The Rev. Russell Petrie and Rev. Cynthia Petrie, pastors of the Campton Congregational Church, will officiate.
