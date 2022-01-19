Charles L. Gardella, Jr., 79

MEREDITH — Charles “Charlie” Gardella of Meredith, NH, passed away peacefully January 15, 2022 at his home after a long illness at the age of 79.
Charles was born in Haverhill, MA. He graduated from Haverhill High School in 1960 and from Wentworth Institute of Technology in 1965. Charles worked as an Industrial Engineer at Raytheon until his retirement in 2002. Upon his retirement he and his wife moved to Meredith, NH, to a beach community where he enjoyed many friends and activities. He also spent many years wintering in North Hutchinson Island, FL, where he enjoyed many more friends and community activities.
Before he was diagnosed with MS at the age of 45, he enjoyed boating, waterskiing, hiking, both cross country and downhill skiing, and white-water rafting. Charles leaves behind his wife Priscilla (Rizzo) who loved him dearly and with whom he had been married to for 57 years. He will be missed by his children, Lisa and her husband Thomas of Haverhill, MA, and Charlie and his wife Sandra of Groveland, MA; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; relatives and friends.
Charles was loved by all and will be remembered as a fun person with a great sense of humor and one-liners.
We would like to thank his devoted caregiver Cindy Wilson for her great care. We would also like to thank the Hospice nurses for his care during his final days.
Charles’ favorite charities are St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and The Salvation Army.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
