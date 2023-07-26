MEREDITH — Charles H. McDonald, 79, a long-time resident of Meredith, passed away at his daughter’s home on July 20, due to metastatic prostate cancer. Charles had recently relocated to Fort Myers, Florida, after having been a New Hampshire resident since he was a young boy.
Born in Wheeler County, Texas, on March 1,1944, to Benjamin Franklin McDonald and Laverne McDonald, he was the youngest of four children. Charles was predeceased by his parents and older brothers, Richard and Harold. His sister Peggy Van Bennekum still resides in Gilford with her husband William.
Charles was always a great dad to son, Charles "Chuck" H. McDonald Jr. and his wife Karen, who live in Moultonborough, and daughter, Sheila McDonald Goodrich and her husband Dean, who live in Fort Myers, Florida. There certainly is speculation that his beloved Yorkie, "Murphy McDonald," was always dad’s favorite "child."
In his younger years, Charles was an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast, enjoying numerous cross country trips throughout the U.S. and Canada. Snowmobiling was a favorite winter sport that Charles enjoyed for many years, riding with Chuck and Sheila along with many friends, in northern New Hampshire, Maine and Canada. When it came to antique cars, there wasn't much he didn't know. He meticulously restored many cars from his '57 Chevy, to a '51 Mercury coupe and '51 Mercury convertible. His 2015 ZO6 Corvette was his fun toy. He was promptly reprimanded after announcing he hit 142 mph. He was a guy’s guy and could talk cars and motors for hours. Race cars, antique cars, hotrods, pretty sports cars, motorcycles and snowmobiles, if it had power and looked good, he was obsessed.
Charles, known mainly as Charlie to most of his friends, was not a man to talk about feelings, but he was a true friend who loved his family and friends. He didn't have to say it. If you were important to him you knew it. He was a loyal friend who would do anything for people he cared about, especially his kids, who he loved and supported with all he had. He and Theresa, the mother of his two kids, were only married for 10 years, but she was always the love of his life. They remained friends and co-parents right up until the end. Theresa was there in the final weeks, offering support, giving back rubs and just sitting to keep him company.
There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at the Center Harbor Diner, dad’s favorite Sunday morning breakfast spot, 17 Whittier Hwy, Center Harbor, on Aug. 5. from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Not being a big flower fella, donations to an animal shelter or animal rescue would be more appropriate.
