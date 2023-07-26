Charles H. McDonald, 79

MEREDITH — Charles H. McDonald, 79, a long-time resident of Meredith, passed away at his daughter’s home on July 20, due to metastatic prostate cancer. Charles had recently relocated to Fort Myers, Florida, after having been a New Hampshire resident since he was a young boy.

Born in Wheeler County, Texas, on March 1,1944, to Benjamin Franklin McDonald and Laverne McDonald, he was the youngest of four children. Charles was predeceased by his parents and older brothers, Richard and Harold. His sister Peggy Van Bennekum still resides in Gilford with her husband William.

