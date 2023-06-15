BRISTOL — Chandler R. Brown, 88, died June 13, at Concord Hospital-Laconia, after a period of declining health. Chandler was most proud of being born in and a lifelong resident of Bristol. He was one of four children and the only son of Harold “Chick” and Pearl (Seawood) Brown. After his 1952 graduation from Bristol High School, Chandler worked as an iceman for Charles Carr Co. In 1953, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War.

Upon returning to Bristol, he went to work at IPC spending many years in the tool and die shop. After retiring, he went back to work as a custodian at Bristol Elementary School.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.