BRISTOL — Chandler R. Brown, 88, died June 13, at Concord Hospital-Laconia, after a period of declining health. Chandler was most proud of being born in and a lifelong resident of Bristol. He was one of four children and the only son of Harold “Chick” and Pearl (Seawood) Brown. After his 1952 graduation from Bristol High School, Chandler worked as an iceman for Charles Carr Co. In 1953, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War.
Upon returning to Bristol, he went to work at IPC spending many years in the tool and die shop. After retiring, he went back to work as a custodian at Bristol Elementary School.
Chandler was a very proud family man and loved to spend his free time with his family. He was also often found outdoors working to ensure that there was enough firewood for the winters. He did enjoy reading historical books and bird watching.
Family members include his wife of 63 years, Cora (Doe) Brown of Bristol; two sons and daughters-in-law: Colin and Ginnie Brown of Bristol, and Craig and Laura Brown of Laconia; a daughter and son-in-law, Chana and Bill Wade of Bristol; four grandchildren, Travis Brown, Lisa Dustin, Chris Wade and Sean Wade; several great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. He was predeceased by three sisters, Joan Butman, Priscilla Ellis and Cecille Sheffield.
Memorial calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 18, 6-8 p.m., at Emmons Funeral Home, 115 S. Main St.
A memorial service will be held in the funeral home, Monday, June 19, at 2 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Homeland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the Tapply-Thompson Community Center, 30 N. Main St., Bristol, NH 03222.
