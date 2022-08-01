Cary L. Cram, 53

BELMONT — Cary Lee Cram, 53, of Edgewood Drive, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Manchester.
Cary was born on June 24, 1969 in Laconia, the son of Leonard S. Cram Sr., and Beverly Day.
Cary graduated from Concord High School in 1990. He worked as a dishwasher for Tilt’n Diner, as well as Harts Turkey Farm. He was a New England Patriots fan and loved baseball. He loved living with his family Tanya and Matthew, and going on rides with his step brother Robert Goodwin. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, and most of all food.
Cary is survived by his mother, Beverly Day; his step-mother, Carol Cram; his brother, Leonard S. Cram Jr.; his step-brothers, Robert and Greg Goodwin; his sister, Trisha Moss; his step-sisters, Diana Sharon and Vickie Sinclair; and his seven nieces and eight nephews. Cary is predeceased by his father.
There will be no services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
