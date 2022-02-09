ASHLAND — Carolyn Ober Plante, 74, died at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth on February 6, 2022, following a brief illness.
She was born in Plymouth on July 6, 1947 to Carroll and Jean (Knowlton) Ober. Carolyn was a lifelong resident of Ashland. She attended the Ashland Schools and was a 1965 graduate of Ashland High School.
Following her school years, she was employed at LW Packard in Ashland as a spinner for many years and later at Keepsake Quilting in Center Harbor for 16 years. She enjoyed puzzles, reading, road trips to Hampton Beach and Disney World, and her dogs.
She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Alphonse Plante.
She is survived by her daughters, Victoria Thomas and her partner Jeremy York of Laconia, and Caron Thomas of Arizona; her granddaughter, Ashley Thyng and husband Kameron of Arizona; her grandson, Alan Cote of Laconia; her brothers, Carroll (Buckey) Ober Jr. of Penacook and his partner Julie Bennett, and Glen Ober of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Dupuis Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information go to: Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
