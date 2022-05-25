Carolyn E. Sutcliffe

February 1930-May 2022
Carolyn Sutcliffe passed quietly from advanced age. She lived a full, active and purposeful life. She and Douglass (Doug) met in a church choir and were married in their hometown of Wellesley, MA.
They built their own home in Walpole, MA, raised three children, fostered more than a dozen babies, and provided happiness and temporary shelter to innumerable friends. She also extended her love of friends to wildlife, nursing all sorts of injured animals to health when working as a natural history teacher for the Mass Audubon Society — in public schools, summer camps, and Audubon Sanctuaries.
In addition to nurturing children or animals, she loved baking bread, birding, identifying wildflowers, taking long walks with family collies, and gardening. She could not pass a garden without getting down on her knees to pull weeds or dead head plants — even when she was in a rush to get somewhere! An avid reader, she generally had several books stacked by her bedside; she loved her book club meetings.
After Carolyn and Doug retired, they moved to New Hampshire and became engaged as active volunteers at Spaulding Academy, the Sanbornton Historical Society, PEO, and Library. Their hilltop home became the ideal place for family reunions, holidays, and informal gatherings.
Carolyn was a Quaker, a member of Wellesley, MA Friends Meeting, and after retirement the North Sandwich Friends Meeting.
She was predeceased by her wonderful husband, G. Douglass of 60 years; her daughter-in-law, Sally Merrill Sutcliffe; and son-in-law, Philip Swanson; and great-granddaughter, Winter.
She leaves behind three children, George “Biff” Sutcliffe and his wife Jannine of Holderness, NH, Scott Sutcliffe of Trumansburg, NY, Victoria Sutcliffe-Swanson of Woodstock, VT; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; and her brother, Joseph Erickson; and sister, Nancy Murphy.
In time, a family gathering will celebrate the love and memories of this wonderful person and Mother.
Donations may be made in Carolyn’s memory to: Spaulding Academy, 72 Spaulding Road. Northfield, NH 03276 or North Sandwich Friends Meeting, c/o Clerk PO Box 72, North Sandwich, NH 03259-0072.
