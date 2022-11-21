Carole Anderson, 79

HILL — We are sad to announce the passing of Carole (Annese) Anderson of Hill. Carole, age 79, died peacefully at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital on November 11, 2022, after fighting multiple organ failure. She was surrounded by her close family at the time of her passing.
Carole was born on April 8, 1943, in Somerville, Massachusetts, to John A. Annese and Helen (Feeney) Annese. She was happily married to Robert Anderson for 53 years. During his Army service, they lived in Italy and upstate New York, moving to the Lakes Region of New Hampshire where she began her very impressive law enforcement career, spanning over 40 years. Carole had many milestones over her career, rising from Patrol Officer through Correctional Officer, to become the first woman Superintendent of the Merrimack County Department of Corrections.
Besides spending time with her family, Carole loved to travel and had many hobbies. She had a strong and determined personality and would go out of her way to help anyone in need. She was a recovering alcoholic, sober for 37 years. She was well-known and loved by her friends and family as well as the many people she worked with, and she inspired everyone who knew her.
Carole is survived by her husband Robert; her son, Keith; one sister; two brothers; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A celebration of her life will be held at a near future date. Donations in her name can be made to Alcoholics Anonymous or The Hundred Club of New Hampshire (100clubnh.org) to support the families of fallen law enforcement officers.
To view Carole’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
