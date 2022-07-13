Carol L. Touzeau, 67

BELMONT — Carol Lynn Touzeau, 67, of Heritage Terrace, passed away at her home on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Carol was born on February 17, 1955 in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of James and Marie (Masslofsky) Pyfer.
Carol was a retired nurse who especially enjoyed taking care of geriatric patients before she retired. She enjoyed sewing, coloring, and hanging out with friends.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Natalie Tucker and Corrinne McKim; her mother, Marie (Masslofsky) Pyfer; her grandchildren, Lillian Tucker, Fionna Tucker, Tanner McKim, Mariah McKim, Payton Tucker, Harrison Tucker, and Rosemary Tucker; her sisters, Kathleen Stimmler, Maria Langiewicz, Janet Hauck, and Susan Ratkiewicz. She is predeceased by her father, James Pyfer.
There will be no services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
