Carol I. Murray, 80

LACONIA — Carol Irene Lafond Murray, 80, of Anthony Drive, died on December 14, 2022, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon.
Carol was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to Arthur and Evelyn (Dube) Lafond on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 1941. She graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in 1959 and attended Merrimack College. On February 5, 1966, she married the love of her life, David J. Murray, and moved to Laconia, where they began their family together and would live out the rest of their lives.
Professionally she was a homemaker until her children were of school age. While juggling early family life, she was also one of the premier Tupperware dealers in the state. Several of the pieces she sold in the 70’s are still in her kitchen today! Later she was employed by K-Mart in Gilford for many years before embarking on a 22-year career with the State of NH at the Laconia State School in Laconia and later in the IT Department in Concord. She was a very active member of the State Employees Union during her career and after her retirement.
Carol was active in her community and church. She was a Den Mother, Girl Scout leader, president, long-time member of the St. Joseph’s Ladies Guild, and volunteered to run the annual Christmas Fair and Bingo at Holy Trinity School. She was a youth minister and Eucharistic minister and member of the St. Joseph’s Parish Council for many years. In her later years, and in retirement, she was very active at the Laconia Senior Center. She was very supportive and active volunteer with The Winnipesaukee Warriors and Special Olympics NH. She enjoyed bowling, golf, and mostly spending time with her family and friends. She loved to travel. In her lifetime she traveled to Russia, Lithuania, Canada, Hawaii, Nevada, Florida, Mississippi, California, Texas, Kentucky, and Aruba just to name a few. Wherever she traveled, she made new friends quickly and developed lasting relationships with many. She enjoyed life and made everyone feel welcome. She was, and is loved, and missed greatly.
Carol was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Evelyn; her husband, David; and grandson, Evan. She is survived by her children, son, Keith Murray and his partner Melissa Drew, of Tilton; daughters, Leah and her husband Leonard Brochu II, of Concord, and Kara Stanley of Laconia. She has seven living grandchildren, Caitlin, Ashleigh, Hannah, Lenny, William, Henri, and Aidan; and two great-grandchildren, Madison and Casey. She is also survived by her sisters, Evelyn McCarthy, of Plaistow, Ruth and her husband Don Pelletier, of Auburn, and Linda and her husband Mike Horman, of Meredith. Additionally, there are countless cousins, nieces, nephews and friends all over the globe that she leaves behind.
Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St. Andre Bessette Parish – Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Carol’s name be made to the Laconia Senior Center and/or the Winnipesaukee Warriors, 4 Rolling Hills Drive, Tilton, NH 03276.
