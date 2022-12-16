Carol I. Murray, 80

LACONIA — Carol Irene Lafond Murray, 80, of Anthony Drive, died on December 14, 2022, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon.

Carol was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to Arthur and Evelyn (Dube) Lafond on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 1941. She graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in 1959 and attended Merrimack College. On February 5, 1966, she married the love of her life, David J. Murray, and moved to Laconia, where they began their family together and would live out the rest of their lives.

